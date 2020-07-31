AmazonBasics, Black and Red Kids/Youth Gaming Recliner with Headrest and Back Pillow, 5+ Age Group



Price: $112.49

(as of Jul 31,2020 01:43:47 UTC – Details)



Basics Kids/Youth Gaming Recliner with Headrest and Back Pillow, 5+ Age Group, Black and Red

Unique gaming design, with headrest and matching pillow for extra comfort and support

Upholstered with LeatherSoft for durability and plush support; easy to clean with a damp cloth

Solid hardwood frame and raised plastic feet for enhanced sturdiness

CA117 fire retardant foam filling for children’s safety

Relaxing recliner ideal for playing video games, watching TV, reading and more