Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns

Amazon tech staff are calling for a digital one-day strike to strain the net retail large over warehouse security situations through the coronavirus pandemic.

The e-commerce colossus is believed to have had COVID-19 circumstances in plenty of its warehouses and has seen worker protests and walkouts in a number of of them to press for security enhancements.

The staff group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, known as on colleagues to name in sick on April 24, accusing the corporate of firing staff protesting a scarcity of coronavirus security precautions and environmental points.

“We’re asking tech workers to virtually walk out on Friday,” mentioned Maren Costa, who US media reported was fired with fellow worker Emily Cunningham for criticizing Amazon over environmental and coronavirus issues of safety.

“We want to tell Amazon that we are sick of all this — sick of the firings, sick of the silencing, sick of pollution, sick of racism, and sick of the climate crisis,” Costa mentioned in a press launch.

Amazon didn’t reply to a request for remark however US media reported the corporate mentioned the firings resulted from violations of “internal policies.”

The Seattle-based web large set a aim of investing $350 million (roughly Rs. 2,677 crores) to assist staff and companions through the pandemic, which has thrust Amazon into the highlight as demand surges for on-line providers throughout in depth lockdowns.

Earlier this month, the corporate mentioned it was creating its personal lab to check staff for coronavirus.

In a stockholders letter Thursday, proprietor Jeff Bezos mentioned Amazon had distributed face masks and was implementing temperature checks.