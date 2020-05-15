Amazon worker, 59, is SIXTH staffer die of coronavirus

A New York Amazon stockroom staffer has actually come to be the sixth worker to die of coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

This comes as Amazon employees require that the technology firm disclose its information on coronavirus infections, fatalities as well as recuperations amongst team.

George Leigh, 59, passed away of coronavirus on April 9 in Long Island after he apparently started to really feel ill in late March.

‘We are distressed by the loss of a partner that had actually operated at our website in Bethpage, NewYork His family members as well as liked ones remain in our ideas,’ claimed Amazon agent Lisa Levandowski in a declaration.

CNBC News reports that George was a kind partner as well as discovering ambassador at DNY4.

In enhancement to arranging bundles as well as pallets, George’s work entailed training brand-new workers.

It’s uncertain when George acquired the infection, yet Amazon claimed he was last inside DNY4, a warehouse in Bethpage, on March28

On that day, George informed a supervisor he was really feeling exhausted as well as ‘required to go residence as well as remainder,’ according to George’s bro, ToddLeigh

Amazon has actually contested that case as well as preserved that George never ever called the stockroom to claim he really felt ill.