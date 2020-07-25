Amazon won’t stream any New York Yankees games this season after all

With Major League Baseball’s season reduced to simply 60 games this year, Amazon won’t be transmitting any New York Yankees games this season,Bloomberg reported

.

Amazon was slated to stream 21 Yankees games start April 17 th with numerous prominent games– consisting of 3 versus the Boston Red Sox– on the list. Amazon Prime members in New York state, northeast Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and main New Jersey would have had the ability to stream all 21games

.

But the Yankees’ YES Network has actually decided to keep those games for its channel, and MLB guidelines restrict streaming games that are revealed on local sports networks like YES.

“Given the unique circumstances surrounding this season, YES Network will televise all New York Yankees games not airing on the national networks,” Amazon stated in a declaration to Bloomberg “We’ll evaluate our plans at the conclusion of this season.”

Amazon ended up being part-owner in YES last August afterDisney sold its 80 percent stake The offer was divided amongst numerous celebrations, consisting of the Yankees, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Amazon, and Red Bird Capital.

The Yankees games would have contributed to Amazon’s sports streaming mix; it currently streams Thursday Night Football, and has actually struck offers to reveal Premier League matches in the UK and UEFA Champions League tournament matches in Germany.

The Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Thursday in the MLB season opener, in a video game that ESPN stated drew 4 million viewers.