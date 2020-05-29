Amazon will no longer support the Echo Look, encourages owners to recycle theirs

Amazon is discontinuing its Echo Look digicam, a standalone gadget that gave owners trend recommendation utilizing synthetic intelligence and machine studying. The Look’s companion app and the gadget itself will cease performing on July 24th. Between now and July 24th, 2021, Look customers can again up their pictures and movies by making a free Amazon Photos account. (People with present Photos accounts will have their media backed up mechanically.) Anyone who needs to delete all their present pictures and movies will have to achieve this earlier than the July 2020 deadline; in any other case, they’ll have to name Amazon’s customer support to have them deleted. They can at present delete them by way of the Look app.

Amazon factors out that a lot of the Echo Look’s performance is now included in the Amazon Shopping app, together with Style by Alexa, which includes the AI providing trend pointers. The firm says individuals ought to obtain the app to maintain consulting with Amazon, and they need to additionally recycle their Look through Amazon’s program.

The Echo Look first got here out in 2017 and obtained new options over the years, together with a collections instrument, curated content material from Vogue and GQ, and voice profile support. Putting the Look’s performance into the Amazon Shopping app is sensible, on condition that it permits extra individuals entry to Amazon’s trend recommendation. Plus, it streamlines the whole course of, permitting individuals to use one gadget to store and take pictures of themselves.