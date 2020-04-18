Amazon using thermal cameras at some warehouses to scan workers for fevers

Amazon is now using thermal cameras at its warehouses to assist display workers for fevers, Reuters reports. The thermal imaging cameras are quicker to use than the usual brow thermometers Amazon had been using to take a look at workers for fevers, that are a main symptom of the coronavirus.

“We implemented daily temperature checks in our operations locations as an additional preventative measure to support the health and safety of our employees who continue to provide a critical service in our communities,” Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish stated in a press release emailed to The Verge. “We are now implementing the use of thermal cameras for temperature screening to create a more streamlined experience at some of our sites.”

As folks shelter at house, demand for supply of meals and family items has exploded. Amazon already has hired the 100,000 workers it introduced it could be including to cope with the surge in orders.

With instances of the virus reported at more than 50 Amazon warehouses within the US — one estimate places the variety of instances at greater than 300 — workers have protested at a number of Amazon services, demanding warehouses be closed and cleaned. The firm closed six of its success facilities in France at least by April 20th, after a French court docket dominated Amazon could possibly be fined €1 million per merchandise if it ships something in a roundabout way associated to medical provides, hygiene merchandise, and meals objects.

In addition to temperature checks, Amazon has additionally been distributing masks and disinfecting work stations. It’s now constructing its personal testing lab for workers, to take a look at them for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.