Amazon urges employees to delete TikTok – Armenian News

Amazon made waves on Friday when it emailed some employees instructing them to delete TikTok from their phones over security concerns tied to the China-owned app.

But hours later an Amazon spokesperson said the request have been sent out in error and that there clearly was no change to the company’s policies at the moment, The Guardian reports.

An internal memo sent to Amazon employees on Friday morning had given them before the end of the day to delete the app “due to security risks” or risk losing mobile access to company email accounts.