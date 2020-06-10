Amazon Urged by Petition to Break Ties With Police

A coalition of racial justice teams on Tuesday launched a web-based petition calling for Amazon to reduce all ties with police and US immigration officers.

The petition takes goal at Amazon Web Services cloud computing unit’s “Rekognition” facial recognition expertise and Ring surveillance cameras used for house safety.

“Amazon needs to examine its structural role in the systemic oppression of black people,” stated Media Justice marketing campaign methods director Myaisha Hayes.

The teams need Amazon to sever ties with police departments and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Amazon’s “surveillance empire” might be used by police to goal folks by race, making the corporate complicit in such abuse, Media Justice and different petition backers argued.

Amazon didn’t instantly return a request for remark.

“The inequitable and brutal treatment of black people in our country must stop,” Amazon stated in a latest tweet in assist of protests calling for the justice system to deal with folks of all races equally.

“Together we stand in solidarity with the black community — our employees, customers and partners — in the fight against systemic racism and injustice.”

It was not clear to what diploma Rekognition is used by police or immigration companies.

Ring cameras offered by Amazon are used for house safety, however folks can share entry to surveillance video with police if they need.

Amazon shareholders final 12 months rejected proposals to prohibit gross sales of facial recognition expertise to governments and examine the way it may threaten privateness or civil rights.

The failed proposals have been put forth by a bunch of shareholders however opposed by the board of administrators at Seattle-based Amazon.

IBM this week stated it’s now not promoting normal objective facial recognition software program and is opposed to utilizing such expertise for racial profiling or mass surveillance.

The century-old expertise agency known as for accountable nationwide requirements relating to how facial recognition programs needs to be used by police companies.