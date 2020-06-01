Amazon UK Removes Racist Messages After They Appear on Some Product Listings

Amazon mentioned it was eradicating sure pictures after messages utilizing extraordinarily robust racist abuse appeared on some listings on its UK web site when customers looked for Apple’s AirPods and different related merchandise. The message sparked outrage on Twitter, with the subject “AirPods” trending within the United Kingdom.

“We are removing the images in question and have taken action on the bad actor,” an Amazon spokeswoman advised Reuters on Sunday. She didn’t elaborate extra on the “bad actor”.

Screenshots and video grabs of the messages have been trending on Twitter, with customers sharing the photographs.

The listings with the abusive messages have been not seen on the Amazon UK web site and it was not clear how lengthy they have been there for.

In April, a number of of Amazon’s international web sites, together with the UK area, have been added to the US commerce regulator’s “notorious markets” report on marketplaces identified for counterfeiting and piracy issues.

Amazon strongly disagreed with the report at the moment, describing it as a “purely political act.”

