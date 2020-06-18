Amazon to stream Premier League soccer free on Twitch

Amazon begins streaming live Premier League football (soccer) games free on Twitch later this month. Twitch viewers in the united kingdom will be able to access four matches, beginning with the Crystal Palace vs. Burnley match on June 29th. Deadline reports that the Premier League streams will even include Twitch chat, so expect to see 1000s of fans shouting virtually from the sidelines and spamming emoji along with the games. Amazon is likewise streaming its Premier League games on Prime Video for subscribers.

This is the first-time that Amazon has plumped for to stream Premier League games through its Twitch service, free of charge. Amazon secured the rights to stream Premier League matches in the united kingdom for 3 years back in 2018, and streamed multiple simultaneous games through Prime Video during the holidays lasts year.

These additional four fixtures are the main Premier League’s coronavirus restart strategy which sees rights loosened to make football more accessible during the pandemic. This has allowed broadcasters like the BBC to show games for the first time, along with additional games airing on TV to make up for deficiencies in crowds in stadiums.

Like Sky Sports, Amazon is also working together with EA Sports to provide FIFA-powered virtual crowd noise during games. The Premier League came ultimately back to TELEVISION screens in the united kingdom last night on Sky Sports, with a selection between FIFA’s crowd noise or the capability to hear players on the pitch.