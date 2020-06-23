Amazon to Launch $2 Billion Venture Capital Fund to Invest in Clean Energy: Report

Amazon will launch a $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,099 crores) inner enterprise capital fund that may deal with expertise investments to cut back the impression of local weather change, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The new fund will likely be known as “The Climate Pledge Fund”, the report stated, including that it’ll make investments in corporations throughout numerous industries similar to transportation, vitality era, battery storage, manufacturing and meals and agriculture.

Amazon didn’t instantly reply to Reuters request for remark.

Cutting emissions is a difficult objective for Amazon, which delivers 10 billion objects a 12 months and has an enormous transportation and information heart footprint.

The e-commerce big, which has confronted protests from environmental activists and stress from its staff to take motion on local weather change, has additionally vowed to be internet carbon impartial by 2040.

In February, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos dedicated about $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,498 crores) to fund scientists, activists, non-profits and different teams preventing to defend the setting.

