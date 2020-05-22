Amazon to Hire 50,000 Temp Workers in India as Lockdown Boosts Demand

Amazon’s India unit mentioned it could rent 50,000 short-term staff to meet a surge in on-line procuring in the nation, the place clients have been caught indoors for 2 months in a lockdown to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

E-commerce corporations confronted huge disruption in the preliminary days of the lockdown in India, however a sluggish easing of the stringent laws has allowed them to resume giant components of their operations.

“We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing,” Amazon senior government Akhil Saxena mentioned in an announcement on the company’s blog.

“(The move) will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them,” mentioned Saxena, Amazon’s VP for buyer achievement operations in APAC, MENA & Latam.

The short-term hires will work in Amazon’s achievement facilities and as a part of its supply community, the corporate mentioned, making the announcement at a time when varied different corporations in the nation have been pressured to minimize jobs as they fight to tide over the well being disaster.

Amazon itself has pushed its annual world Prime Day occasion, historically a summer season affair, to September, in accordance to a report on Thursday.

In India, the place the Jeff Bezos-led firm faces stiff competitors from Walmart’s Flipkart, Amazon earlier mentioned it plans to create 1 million jobs by 2025.

The firm additionally mentioned on Thursday it plans to enter the meals supply enterprise in India, pitting itself towards well-established startups such as Swiggy and Zomato.

