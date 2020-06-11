Amazon to enforce one-year ban on police use of its facial recognition software – Armenian News

Amazon is implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of its artificial intelligence software Rekognition amid a growing backlash over the tech company’s ties to police, The Guardian reports.

The company has stated its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which advocates for police reform – using Twitter to call for a conclusion to “the inequitable and brutal treatment of black people” in the US and contains putting a “Black lives matter” banner at the top of its website. But the organization has been criticized as hypocritical since it sells its facial recognition software to police forces.

Amazon has not said how many police forces use the technology, or how it is used, but marketing materials have promoted Rekognition being used along with police human anatomy cameras instantly.