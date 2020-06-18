Amazon takes high-tech approach to social distancing

Amazon has deployed new software to enforce social distancing in its warehouses and facilities

Other tech companies like Salesforce, Apple and Google are also bringing employees right back to offices

As economies reopen, major businesses such as Amazon are planning to repopulate warehouses and facility centers to get the engines firing again. The retail giant is equipping its warehouses with software that may automatically alert employees if they are too close to colleagues.

The new software, Distance Assistant, uses machine learning models to distinguish individuals from their environments. Backed with depth sensors, the software is ready to define accurate distance measurements between personnel, preventing clusters of individuals from forming.

“[…] Our ‘Distance Assistant’ provides employees with live feedback on social distancing using a 50 inch monitor, a camera, and a local computing device,” the company announced in a blog post. The system was deployed in a number of Amazon facilities, with plans for more to be installed in the upcoming weeks.

Alongside a tv monitor that highlights workers in close proximity with one another, Amazon can be testing a wearable device to promote social distancing in their facilities.

As reported by CNBC, the tech giant’s wearable tech comes with an LED light and speakers that will notify employees if they are violating social distancing rules. Amazon will begin deploying the wearable device in its Washington facility.

As the apparatus is still in the trial stage, daytime warehouse workers can share feedback in regards to the device and may choose maybe not to wear the device when they prefer maybe not to.

Amazon’s high-tech-high-profile commitment to a safe workplace environment comes after early in the day failings in the thick of the pandemic.

There have already been eight known deaths reported by media as a result of COVID-19 at Amazon to date, yet the company has faced ongoing criticism for its insufficient transparency within the total number of confirmed cases and fatalities, and its insufficient information to site staff regarding identified cases at their location.

In March, employees at a fulfillment center in Indiana criticized the company for its failure to notify them whenever a worker was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The tech giant has also had a lawsuit filed against it for unsafe working conditions after a member of staff contracted the herpes virus at work, which led to several of her household members contracting the disease and her cousin dying because of this in April.

Back-to-office plans

While the world of business begins to drip back into any office life, tech giants such as for instance Twitter have made a home based job a permanent option, other tech leaders like Salesforce, Apple and Google are gradually reopening their offices following a post-pandemic theme and welcoming employees with elbow bumps.

For Salesforce, with about 50,000 employees globally, the business plans to reopen offices following directions and rules from a 21-page handbook written after evacuating offices in March.

The back-to-office plan will soon be deployed in four phases, starting with important workers returning to offices first and a gradual increase in filling the capacity of brick-and-mortar offices with more employees returning.

Employees is likewise required to wear masks and remain six feet apart from their colleagues. Temperature checks will soon be available at each floor, and social distancing markers will soon be visible at all communal areas.

Similarly, Apple’s employees returning to work are expected to wear a mask while communal areas such as for instance kitchens and break rooms – once hang out spots for social groups – are closed.

For Google’s back-to-office plans, employee perks such as gyms and nap pods will soon be closed, and lunches will soon be served in boxes rather than buffet style.