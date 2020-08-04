Amazon starts preparations to launch in Sweden By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: An Amazon employee provides plans



(Reuters) -Amazon com Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB- has actually begun preparations to launch in Sweden, marking its initial step to develop a regional existence in a Nordic nation.

Swedish clients can currently go shopping on Amazon through its sites in other European nations such as Germany, and get their purchases delivered to the nation, however this frequently implied paying high shipment charges.

“We are optimistic that, by focusing on the things we believe customers will place the greatest emphasis on – low prices, a wide range and fast deliveries – we will eventually be able to win the trust of Swedish customers,” Alex Ootes, vice president for EU Expansion at Amazon, stated on Tuesday,

The Swedish site amazon.se was still directing clients to amazon.de with a choice to provide toSweden Amazon has actually not launched a date for the launch of the site, a representative stated.

Amazon did not state if it would produce a storage facility or circulation center in Sweden however Ootes stated: “The next step is to introduce a complete retail offering in Sweden and that is what we plan to do now”.

Logistics group Kuehne and Nagel informed Reuters it was constructing an agreement logistics center in Eskilstuna, about 100 km west of Sweden’s capital …