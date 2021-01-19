Amazon acquired autonomous vehicle company Zoox in 2020; here’s what its first electric robo-taxi looks like.
Home Technology Amazon start-up Zoox unveils autonomous electric vehicle
Amazon start-up Zoox unveils autonomous electric vehicle
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
(NYSE: BDC): Belden Inc. Updates Guidance Report For Q4
According to (NYSE: BDC) Belden Inc.’s recent release, the company posted its 4th quarter earnings guidance report this Tuesday, January 19. BDC stocks issued...
Logitech International announces $2.45 As Quarter 4 EPS
According to Logitech International’s recent release, the company posted its 4th quarter earnings as $2.45 per share. This beats the estimated figure of $1.13...
Coronavirus: Vending machines offer COVID-19 tests for students at the University of California
As coronavirus cases surge, the University of California San Diego installed vending machines containing COVID-19 testing kits for the students.
Michelle Obama Turns 57 Greeting It With A Fierce Natural Birthday Picture
On Sunday, the former 1st lady, Michelle Obama celebrated her fifty-seventh birthday. On Sunday, with numerous wishes from her family members and friends, Michelle...
Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel, His Wife Welcomed Their Second Kid Named Phineas
Justin Timberlake described his newborn as very cute and awesome. Timberlake finally revealed that he is now a dad of two! During his virtual...