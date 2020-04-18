Amazon Shutdown in France: No End in Sight, Says Head

Amazon has no readability but on when its warehouses in France would possibly reopen, the top of its French enterprise stated on Thursday, after the e-commerce big clashed with unions over the measures taken to restrict the dangers of coronavirus contagion.

Amazon closed six French warehouses used to inventory and package deal items for cargo on Thursday till at the least April 20, in one of many greatest fallouts but from a rising stand-off with its employees over security measures through the pandemic.

The world’s largest on-line retailer is dealing with mounting scrutiny on each side of the Atlantic because it juggles a surge in on-line orders throughout unprecedented lockdowns through the pandemic and workers’ security.

France is the one nation the place it has shut down all of its so-called fulfilment centres after unions complained that they had been nonetheless too crowded and filed a authorized problem.

A court docket sided with the employees on Tuesday, ordering Amazon to focus solely on delivering important objects like meals whereas it revised well being protocols.

Amazon’s French Chief Executive Frederic Duval rejected the court docket’s order on Thursday, saying the corporate had spent “colossal amounts” on well being precautions together with sanitary gels and face masks. The agency will attraction, he stated.

Duval added that moderately than limiting its actions, Amazon had briefly suspended commerce by way of the warehouses as a result of the court docket order, which included a EUR1 million (roughly Rs. eight crores) per day penalty for non-compliance, was too obscure.

The court docket didn’t order the closure of the warehouses however requested they restrict deliveries to groceries, medical provides and hygiene merchandise.

“There is a huge ambiguity,” Duval informed RTL radio. “Is a nail clipper a hygiene product? Is a condom a medical item? I’m not able to define that.”

He stated the corporate would work with unions to make sure the websites may reopen rapidly, however added: “I cannot confirm at this stage on what date they will reopen.”

Amazon’s vp of the European Union section, Roy Perticucci, has stepped down, the corporate confirmed on Wednesday, a day after the French court docket’s ruling.

The French shutdown may pile extra stress on small companies and third get together distributors which use Amazon’s web site and logistics to achieve shoppers, and particularly so after France launched retailer closures in March to try to fight the pandemic.

The six warehouses make use of 10,000 everlasting and non permanent workers. Amazon will faucet a state partial unemployment scheme to pay its workers, in line with an inner doc seen by Reuters.

“I hope, for the sake of Amazon employees and French clients, that business can resume as soon as possible, but with security protocols in place,” French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud informed LCI radio on Thursday.