Amazon shuns police plea to remove ‘Blue Lives Murder’ T-shirt

Amazon has refused police officers’ pleas to remove ‘deeply offensive’ T-shirts displaying a ‘Blue Lives Murder’ logo.

The Police Federation, which represents British officers, branded the shirts ‘deeply offensive’ and last month asked Amazon to remove them from sale on its site.

Previously on sale for £17.95, the blue shirt shows a white officer striking a pair of arms from above and appears to have already been taken down by the individual seller.

Dozens of other merchandise bearing the slogan were available for sale, including a T-shirt featuring officers in riot gear manhandling a hooded man.

Chair of the federation John Apter has now unmasked he had a gathering with Amazon UK executives on Monday to try to convince them to stop the sales.

Last month the Police Federation claimed its pleas to stop the sales of the T-shirts was backed by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

But that he claims their plea was ‘rejected’ and added: ‘The company maintained the merchandise doesn’t contravene their policies.’

He branded the decision a ‘kick in the teeth’.

Mr Apter said: ‘Together with police colleagues, who have contacted me from across the UK, I think about this merchandise to be highly inflammatory and deeply offensive.

‘I believe most members of the public will agree with me that this calls into account the moral judgement of Amazon.

‘I really cannot contain my anger and disgust that Amazon failed to act and refuse to remove the ‘Blue Lives Murder’ merchandise from sale.

‘I met with senior directors from Amazon UK and they didn’t consider that the sale of these disgraceful items contravenes their policy on offensive and controversial materials.

‘I think this is a bad decision and a wrong decision and smacks of poor judgement. In my opinion that this is really a decision police officers and the public will see hard to understand and stomach.

‘Given recent attacks on my colleagues, this was a chance for Amazon to hear the voices of those officers, their families yet others who have objected to the sale of the items and to show support for policing in this difficult and dangerous time.

Mugs costing £12.95 with the ‘Blue Lives Murder’ logo emblazoned in it continue to be obsessed about the Amazon UK website

The mugs are being sold by traders Situen and PKS Home on the site and also have received one-star ratings by customers

‘With policing under so much pressure and being unfairly vilified by some, this is an activate the teeth.

‘I hope Amazon will urgently reconsider their decision and put right the incorrect many of us feel.’

A spokesperson from Amazon UK said: ‘Amazon has strict guidelines in position and follows the local laws of every country we operate in. We also have public policies for third-party sellers, so that they comprehend the standards we are expectant of of them.

‘We have policies governing offensive and controversial materials which are posted publicly, and we invest significant time and resources to ensure our content directions are followed.’

An on line petition started by Chelsie Stevenson to remove those items from Amazon has reached a lot more than 68,000 signatures out of its 75,000 goal

While T-shirts emblazoned with the ‘Blue Lives Murder’ logo aren’t currently available on the Amazon UK web site, mugs costing £12.95 continue to be obsessed about the site.

Amazon UK refused to discuss whether it removed merchandise from its website or if individual sellers took the decision to remove items when questioned by MailOnline.

An online petition started by Chelsie Stevenson to remove the items from Amazon has now reached more than 68,000 signatures out of its 75,000 goal.

Among those to complain was serving police officer Carl Blower, who has been working with Greater Manchester police for 18 years.

Among those to speak out against the t-shirt was police officer Carl Blower, 50, (pictured right, with Gino D’Acampo) who has been working with Greater Manchester police for 18 years

He took to the retailer’s Facebook page saying: ‘I am appalled and disgusted that Amazon would sell and associate themselves to T-shirts with Blue Lives Murder slogans.

‘You are adding to the cause of what’s wrong with the world today. Please ban all these products and services.’

Facebook user Lesley Michel also posted an image of the shirt and said: ‘Shame on you Amazon! #Bluelivesmatter’.

Lawrence Hemmings added: ‘Disgusting, I will no more use Amazon.’

And Kate John said: ‘Still live to buy, how dare you.’