Amazon Shareholders Reject Dissident Moves to Reshape Company

Amazon shareholders Wednesday turned again a sequence of proposals put forth by critics on the firm’s annual assembly aimed toward creating new social accountability targets for the tech big. The digital shareholder assembly rejected all 11 dissident proposals whereas adopting 4 measures on board membership, government compensation and different firm enterprise, an Amazon spokesperson mentioned, with out elaborating. The dissident proposals included one to create an unbiased chair to oversee chief government Jeff Bezos.

The measures have been backed by a bunch referred to as Amazon Employees for Climate Justice which contended that “toxicity” pervades the Seattle-based firm.

Losing proposals additionally focused meals waste, racism, environmental justice, and gross sales of know-how resembling facial recognition software program that might be used to violate civil rights.

The assembly comes amid heightened tensions over Amazon’s office insurance policies because it struggles with the COVID-19 epidemic.

The strain has led to walkouts at some Amazon amenities and introduced out extra requires Amazon to step up efforts for office security — whilst the corporate has touted dozens of latest initiatives.

None of the shareholder proposals opposed by the Amazon board obtained sufficient votes to go.

Amazon defended its company accountability efforts in a doc offered to shareholders.

“Certain of the shareholder proposals relate to environmental, sustainability, social, or governance issues, often requesting that we prepare a report, adopt a policy, or take some other particular action,” the doc mentioned.

“In many cases, we already support some of the initiatives or share the concerns addressed in such proposals, and we often already have taken actions that we believe address the underlying concerns of a proposal, but we may disagree with how the proposal seeks to prescribe the manner in which we approach or report on the issue.”

