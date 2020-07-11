Amazon says memo to employees BANNING TikTok for security reasons was ‘sent in error’

Amazon has said an email it sent to staff telling them to delete the most popular video app TikTok from their phones was ‘sent in error’.

The US giant told employees to remove TikTok on all cellular devices with access to Amazon emails yesterday, citing ‘security risks’.

But within five hours, Amazon backtracked and said the email was ‘sent in error’, adding there was ‘no change to our policies at this time with regard to TikTok’.

Company spokeswoman Jaci Anderson declined to answer questions about what caused the confounding turnaround or error.

It was also unclear if the e-mail was sent to all employees at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, or simply a select group.

The bizarre U-turn comes as US bank Wells Fargo also told staff to delete TikTok from their phones with access to company emails.

Although it is not clear what light emitting diode to the first ban by Amazon, the move comes amid heightened tensions between China and the US as Beijing faces widespread criticism for its handling of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Chinese government in addition has come under fire from Western countries for imposing a draconian national security law in Hong Kong which outlaws secession, subversion and domestic collusion with foreign governments.

It is suspected that Amazon and Wells Fargo are involved that TikTok, a Chinese company, could share data with the Chinese government.

A memo surfaced on line that requested ‘all staff’ remove the app from cellular devices with access to Amazon emails by July 10. An Amazon spokesperson later revealed that the memo was ‘sent in error’

The note is said to have already been sent to all of Amazon’s staff, which must delete the app by Friday in order to carry on access to their emails

One person knowledgeable about the matter said senior Amazon executives were unaware of the request to delete TikTok from employee devices.

The ban was reversed after TikTok and Amazon representatives discussed the matter, according to a message sent to TikTok employees.

A TikTok spokesman told DailyMail.com in an email: ‘User security is of the most importance to TikTok – we are fully committed to respecting the privacy of our users.’

‘While Amazon didn’t communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any problems they may have and enable their team to carry on participating in our community.’

‘We’re proud that tens of millions of Americans turn to TikTok for entertainment, inspiration, and connection, including lots of the Amazon employees and contractors who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic.’

TikTok allows its users to publish short-form mobile videos and showcase their creativity to the app’s 800 million members. The news comes just four days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was ‘looking into’ banning TikTok because it poses a threat to national security

Amazons’s bizarre U-turn comes as US bank Wells Fargo also told staff to delete TikTok from their phones with access to company emails (pictured, a branch of the lender in California)

The note is said to have been sent to most of Amazon’s staff, which must delete the app by Friday in order to continue access to their emails.

Earlier this week, Wells Fargo sent a note to employees who had installed TikTok on company-owned cellular devices telling them to eliminate the app straight away.

‘Due to concerns about TikTok’s privacy and security controls and methods, and because corporate-owned devices should be used for company business only, we have directed those employees to eliminate the app from their devices,’ Wells Fargo said in a statement.

‘We never have been contacted by Wells Fargo, but as with any organization which has concerns, we’re open to engaging together constructively and letting them find out about the actions we’ve taken to protect data security for our users,’ a TikTok spokesman said in a statement.

The Chinese ownership of TikTok, among the fastest growing digital platforms ever, has come under heavy scrutiny on issues including their handling of user data. India banned TikTok and other Chinese apps in June.

The company has said user data is stored in the United States with a backup copy in Singapore. One person familiar with the problem said TikTok’s user data is primarily stored in the Google Cloud in its Virginia-based data center.

Speculating on the Amazon ban and subsequent U-turn, FT technology correspondent Dave Lee told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme that Amazon could have come under pressure to reverse its decision.

He said: ‘There was certainly plenty of confusion over this email being delivered early morning for most Amazon employees over in Seattle.

‘And then it was several hours of confusion, people wondering why this could have happened, people wondering whether it was each Amazon employee or just a select group.

‘I think still another possibility could be that Amazon was considering making this move. I think it’s interesting that the email says ‘by the 10th of July’ and the email arrived on the tenth of July. I wonder if there’s a little confusion here within Amazon’.

Asked if TikTok is unsafe, Lee said: ‘When I speak to security experts concerning the TikTok app they say yes there is concerns about data gathering, there have been reports recently about how TikTok would watch what was in your phone’s clipboard, i.e. things that you copy in your phone to paste in to something else.

‘But then those same security experts will say they had exactly the same concerns about Facebook and Twitter as well as other social networks which are not Chinese-owned. I believe the fact that you will find security concerns about the influence of Beijing on how TikTok might conduct itself in the US, that seems to be something many security analysts trust.

‘But TikTok have constantly said ‘we are distinct from Byte Dance in China’ in terms of how exactly we make our decisions, specially around data gathering and censorship problems.

‘And in order to press that fact they have recently hired a former executive from Disney to end up being the TikTok CEO in the united states. They have become very keen to attempt to separate themselves from their owners but of course but in reality that is not going to be possible.’

Amazon may have been concerned with a Chinese-owned app’s access to employee data since the US government says China regularly steals US intellectual property, said Susan Ariel Aaronson, a professor at George Washington University and a data governance and national-security expert.

Part of Amazon’s motivation with the ban, now apparently reversed, might also have been political, Aaronson said, since Amazon ‘doesn’t want to alienate the Trump administration.’

Amazon may have been concerned with a Chinese-owned app’s access to employee data since the US government says China regularly steals US intellectual property, said Susan Ariel Aaronson, a professor at George Washington University and a data governance and national-security expert (pictured, Donald Trump with Xi Jinping at the G20, June 2019)

Seattle-based Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos, are frequent targets of Trump. Bezos personally owns The Washington Post, which Trump has called ‘fake news.’

Last year, Amazon sued the US government, saying that Trump’s ‘personal vendetta’ against Amazon, Bezos and the Post led it to lose a $10 billion cloud computing contract with the Pentagon to rival Microsoft.

Meanwhile, federal regulators as well as Congress are pursuing antitrust investigations at Amazon as well as other tech giants.

TikTok allows its users to publish short-form mobile videos and showcase their creativity to the app’s 800 million members.

However, the Chinese firm has come under fire as being a threat to national security in the US as well as other countries all over the world.

Last month, India banned the app carrying out a deadly border conflict involving the country and China, which resulted in 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives during hand-to-hand combat.

This isn’t the first time that TikTok has been barred in India.

It was barred briefly this past year after concerns were raised about the app being used to distribute pornography.

The ban was lifted after having a few weeks, but reinstated June 29.

The news comes just four days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the united states was ‘looking into’ banning TikTok as it poses a threat to national security.

Pompeo told Fox News’ Laura Ingram Monday that he and President Trump are taking claims that the app collects users’ cellphone data and then shares the information directly with Beijing ‘very seriously’.

The comments were made by Pompeo when quizzed about if the United States should be considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, ‘especially TikTok.’

‘With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I could assure you the United States can get this one right,’ Pompeo said. ‘I don’t want to move out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re looking at.’

The top Washington diplomat added that Americans should only down load the app ‘if you would like your personal information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.’

Other than bans looming over TikTok, the app experienced a worldwide outage Thursday that affected tens and thousands of users.

Around 2pm ET, reports surfaced that most video likes had mysteriously reset to zero – sending users into a frenzy.

However, some had raised concerns that TikTok may have completely shut down, as there has been rumors in days gone by that it might one day come to a finish amid increased governmental scrutiny.

The issues were eventually resolved later that evening.