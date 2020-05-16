Amazon Says ‘Appropriate’ Executive to Be Available, as US Panel Calls on Bezos to Testify

Amazon.com mentioned on Friday it will make an “appropriate” government accessible to the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee to testify about allegations associated to how the corporate makes use of third-party sellers’ information.

The panel had known as on chief government Jeff Bezos to testify. Amazon’s weblog late on Friday didn’t commit to a selected individual or consideration for who might finally testify.

“We have been working with the Committee in good faith for nearly a year to provide answers and information, and we remain prepared to make the appropriate Amazon executive available to the Committee to address these issues,” Amazon mentioned within the blog post.

The Wall Street Journal reported final month that the web retailer used information from its third-party sellers to create competing merchandise.

In a letter to Bezos this month signed by Democratic and Republican members of the panel, U.S. lawmakers referred to the April 23 WSJ report, saying, “If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company’s business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious.”

At difficulty have been statements by Amazon’s affiliate normal counsel, Nate Sutton, who denied underneath oath final July that Amazon used delicate enterprise info from impartial sellers on its platform to develop merchandise for Amazon to promote.

The firm has beforehand mentioned any such practices would violate its insurance policies.

Amazon despatched a letter to the panel on Friday in response to the committee’s May 1 letter and reiterated that any allegations that there was such a coverage breach could be investigated.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

