Amazon revamps Alexa app homescreen, adds navigation features

Amazon has actually upgraded its Alexa app with a brand-new homescreen and upgraded navigation choices. The homescreen will offer direct access to the most regularly utilized appfeatures It is pertaining to both Android and iOS gadgets and it will be presenting worldwide over the next month.

Amazon Alexa app’s brand-new homescreen now reveals tailored recommendations based upon what the users appreciate the majority of as they continue to utilize theapp Further, the Alexa button has actually been relocated to the top of the homescreen. Amazon states now its simpler to discover start talking with the voice assistant.

The menu or “More” alternative that was initially on top left of the screen has actually been relocated to the bottom right too. It now brings choices like “Lists & Notes”, “Reminders & Alarms”, “Routines”, and more. The overhaul now offers easier navigation and simpler access to the most essential features of the app.

Via: Devices360