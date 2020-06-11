Amazon reportedly faces EU antitrust charges over use of third-party seller data

The European Union is set to file formal antitrust charges against Amazon over its use of third-party seller data, The Wall Street Journal reports. The charges, which could be filed the moment next week, will reportedly accuse Amazon of using data gathered from sellers on its marketplace to compete keenly against them.

After the EU’s charges are filed, The Wall Street Journal reports that it’s anticipated to be yet another year ahead of the commission formally decides whether Amazon broke the law. Although the company could challenge your decision in court, it could sooner or later be fined as much as 10 percent of its annual revenue.

The investigation is considered to go back very nearly two years

The EU’s investigation to the practice is thought to return back almost 2 yrs. Back in September 2018, the head of the EU’s competition bureau, Margrethe Vestager, said that the EU had been gathering information on Amazon’s practices toward third-party sellers, but she stressed at that time that a formal investigation had yet to be launched. Last year, the EU launched a formal antitrust investigation to the agreements between Amazon and its own marketplace sellers as well as how it uses data to pick which retailer to url to using the “Buy Box” on its site.

This wouldn’t normally be the first-time Amazon has been accused of having its position being an operator of a marketplace to benefit itself as a seller within it. Earlier this season, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon’s employees would use sales data from independent Marketplace sellers to simply help with the development of Amazon’s own-branded products. This was believed to have happened despite the company having rules that forbid it.

Amazon promised to launch an internal investigation in response, but the report generated renewed scrutiny from US lawmakers. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee wrote to the company to ask it to clarify its data policies as it had previously claimed not to use individual seller data to directly compete with them on its platform. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) required a criminal antitrust probe into the company.

Amazon declined to comment to The Verge on the report.