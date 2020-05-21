Amazon reportedly delays Prime Day until September as it works to restore normal shipping

Amazon could delay its Prime Day promotional occasion until September as it tries to regain its footing amid a surge in demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported. Usually held over the summer season, Prime Day has develop into a money cow for Amazon; the 2019 occasion introduced in an estimated $7 billion.

But like many on-line retailers, Amazon has had challenges maintaining with buyer demand for house supply through the pandemic. In March, the corporate mentioned it would “temporarily prioritize” shipments of important gadgets like medical provides and family merchandise to assist sustain with orders.

Amazon has additionally come underneath scrutiny for the way it has been treating employees through the pandemic, with work stoppages and widespread complaints from warehouse employees that say the corporate has not completed sufficient to defend them from the unfold of the virus.

During its first quarter earnings name final month, Amazon mentioned it expects to spend no less than $four billion simply on COVID-19-related bills. The firm reported $four billion in working earnings for the quarter and web gross sales of $75.5 billion.

Reports that Amazon was planning to delay Prime Day until no less than August started swirling final month. Reuters reported that the corporate anticipated to lose $100 million “from excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount” due to the delay.

Last 12 months, Amazon said that Prime Day 2019 — which was really two days, July 15th and 16th — was the biggest procuring occasion within the firm’s historical past. Amazon additionally mentioned that the two-day Prime Day 2019 noticed the “two biggest days ever for member signups.”

An Amazon spokesperson declined to remark to The Verge on Thursday.