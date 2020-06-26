Amazon reportedly acquires self-driving car startup Zoox

Amazon is acquiring self-driving car startup Zoox in a deal estimated to be worth over $1 billion, The Information and The Financial Times are reporting. The deal would give Amazon get a grip on of the nearly 1,000-person startup that has been developing an electric self-driving vehicle. The deal might be announced since today. Rumors of the acquisition first emerged last month, when it had been reported that Amazon would acquire Zoox for less than the $3.2 billion it had been valued at back in July 2018.

The acquisition would be Amazon’s biggest investment yet in self-driving car technology, and something of its biggest purchases ever. However, at the moment it’s unclear just what Amazon plans to use the technology for. The Information notes that Amazon might use the technology for autonomous deliveries, just like its existing robot and drone delivery projects, as the Financial Times says that Amazon use the acquisition to produce an autonomous ride-hailing fleet to compete with the kind of Alphabet’s Waymo.

Zoox has been testing its technology in San Francisco and Las Vegas

Zoox has been developing a bi-directional vehicle without steering wheel or discernible front or straight back end, letting it comfortably travel in either direction, that your company said would enter testing in 2020. Zoox has been testing its self-driving technology in a fleet of retrofitted Toyota SUVs in San Francisco and Las Vegas. However, these tests have been influenced by COVID-19 shutdowns, and in April Zoox laid off the vast majority of its contract workers, including its backup drivers. At the time it said it planned to re-hire them once the shelter-in-place orders were lifted.

Zoox recently admitted that four of its new hires from Tesla were in possession of confidential documents from their previous employer once they joined Zoox’s logistics team. The disclosure came after Zoox settled a lawsuit within the matter, by which it consented to pay Tesla an undisclosed amount of money and perform an audit to be sure no other employees had confidential Tesla information.

According to The Financial Times, Amazon is likely to let Zoox run being an independent subsidiary after the acquisition, similar to how Twitch currently operates. Amazon is likely to have to invest billions to create Zoox’s vehicles to market.

This won’t be the first investment Amazon has made in self-driving car technology. Last year the e-commerce giant took part in a funding round for Aurora Innovation, an autonomous tech startup helmed by the former head of Google’s self-driving car project. Amazon has additionally invested in electric vehicle startup Rivian.