Amazon removed racist images that appeared on some listings for headphones

Amazon says it has removed images with racist language from some listings for headphones on its UK web site, The Financial Times reported. Users posted screenshots to Twitter of search outcomes for “AirPods” and “bluetooth headphones” that appeared on the e-commerce web site. Instead of images of headphones, the search results showed images that contained the N-word.

The listings appeared to be restricted to the UK web site, and appeared on the pages of recent Amazon sellers, most of whom had few or no buyer opinions, the FT reported.

As of Sunday morning the images didn’t seem on Amazon’s UK web site. An Amazon spokesperson instructed Reuters that it was eradicating the images “and have taken action on the bad actor.” It wasn’t clear who the unhealthy actor is, and whether or not there was a safety breach concerned.

Amazon didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from The Verge on Sunday.