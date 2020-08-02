Amazon region: Brazil records big increase in fires



Satellite images reveal there were 6,803 fires in the Amazon throughoutJuly





Official figures from Brazil have actually revealed a big increase in the variety of fires in the Amazon area in July compared to the very same month in 2015.

Satellite images assembled by Brazil’s National Space Agency exposed there were 6,803 – an increase of 28%.

President Jair Bolsonaro has actually motivated farming and mining activities in theAmazon

.

But under pressure from global financiers in early July his federal government prohibited beginning fires in the area.

Fires in world’s biggest tropical wetlands ‘triple’ in 2020

The most current figures raise issues about a repeat of the substantial wildfires that stunned the world in August and September in 2015.

“It’s a terrible sign,” Ane Alencar, science director at Brazil’s Amazon Environmental Research Institute, was estimated as stating by Reuters news firm.

“We can expect that August will already be a difficult month and September will be worse yet.”