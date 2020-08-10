Amazon rebrands Twitch Prime as Prime Gaming

Amazon is rebranding Twitch Prime, which gives Amazon Prime subscribers perks on the company’s live streaming platform, by dropping the Twitch name and emphasizing the Prime part of the brand. The service will now be known as Prime Gaming.

Even though the name is changing, Prime Gaming will still offer the same benefits you might be used to if you’ve ever signed up for Twitch Prime. Those include exclusive in-game content, free games that are yours to keep forever, and a free monthly Twitch subscription you can drop on a favorite streamer.

Image: Amazon

With the new name, Prime Gaming sits more logically alongside some of the other digital content included with an Amazon Prime subscription, such as Prime Video for streaming movies and TV shows and Prime Reading for ebooks, digital magazines, and more. (Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, also offers benefits like free shipping on many of the platform’s online purchases.)

The new Prime Gaming name is yet another signal of Amazon’s continued commitment to gaming. In addition to owning Twitch, for example, Amazon also has its own game development arm called Amazon Games — though it’s had a bit of a…