Amazon punished sellers for price gouging during lockdown. Germany is checking if that was legal

Amazon has a long history with Germany’s antitrust authority, and now the guard dog is penetrating the e-commerce leviathan yet once again.

This time it has to do with the inflated rates that some third-party sellers charged on Amazon’s platform in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The concern isn’t a lot the high rates themselves– an issue that made Amazon a class action lawsuit back house in the U.S.– however rather the truth that Amazon reacted by penalizing the sellers.

Amazon has actually been open and undoubtedly bullish about suspending seller accounts over the offense of price gouging during the early COVID-19 lockdowns. CEO Jeff Bezos said in April that it had actually tossed out more than 6,000 sellers around the globe, turning over a few of their details to U.S. state attorney generals of the United States workplaces. Amazon is likewise lobbying Congress for a federal price-gouging law.

In Germany, this project might end up being unlawful, offered Amazon’s growing power in the nation’s e-commerce market.

“Due to high prices, some dealers were kicked out of the system,” Kay Weidner, a representative for Germany’s Federal Cartel Office, informedFortune Monday “We desired Amazon to discuss to …

