Amazon protesters set up guillotine outside Jeff Bezos’ home

Demonstrators set up a guillotine outside Jeff Bezos’ house to protest Amazon workers’ wages on Thursday.

The protest came the day after Bezos’ net worth exceeded $200 billion for the first time, making him one of the richest people in history.

Protesters, led by former warehouse worker and outspoken Amazon critic Christian Smalls, called on the company to raise its minimum wage to $30 per hour.

More than 100 demonstrators gathered outside Jeff Bezos’ Washington, DC, mansion on Thursday and constructed a guillotine outside his front door to protest Amazon workers’ wages.

The protest came the day after Bezos’ net worth surpassed $200 billion, making him the richest person in history, according to Forbes. His wealth grew by roughly $85 billion since January, boosted by Amazon’s soaring revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video posted to Twitter by a Washington Examiner reporter shows former Amazon warehouse worker Christian Smalls, an outspoken Amazon critic, calling on the company to raise its minimum wage from $15 per hour to $30 per hour in light of Bezos’ surging wealth. The protest was led by The Congress of Essential Workers, a group founded by Smalls.

“Give a good reason why we don’t deserve a $30 minimum wage when this man makes $4,000 a second,” Smalls said.

Smalls was fired from Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse after calling for…