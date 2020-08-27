Amazon protesters set up guillotine outside Jeff Bezos’ home

- Demonstrators set up a guillotine outside Jeff Bezos’ house to protest Amazon workers’ wages on Thursday.
- The protest came the day after Bezos’ net worth exceeded $200 billion for the first time, making him one of the richest people in history.
- Protesters, led by former warehouse worker and outspoken Amazon critic Christian Smalls, called on the company to raise its minimum wage to $30 per hour.
More than 100 demonstrators gathered outside Jeff Bezos’ Washington, DC, mansion on Thursday and constructed a guillotine outside his front door to protest Amazon workers’ wages.
The protest came the day after Bezos’ net worth surpassed $200 billion, making him the richest person in history, according to Forbes. His wealth grew by roughly $85 billion since January, boosted by Amazon’s soaring revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A video posted to Twitter by a Washington Examiner reporter shows former Amazon warehouse worker Christian Smalls, an outspoken Amazon critic, calling on the company to raise its minimum wage from $15 per hour to $30 per hour in light of Bezos’ surging wealth. The protest was led by The Congress of Essential Workers, a group founded by Smalls.
“Give a good reason why we don’t deserve a $30 minimum wage when this man makes $4,000 a second,” Smalls said.
