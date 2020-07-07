Amazon Prime Video is introducing individual user profiles

Amazon Prime Video is rolling out user profiles for family members and friends who share Prime accounts, the business announced today.

Each account allows up to six user profiles. One profile will default as the primary account, with five additional profiles allowed. These could be regular accounts or children accounts. The kids account will restrict what type of content is shown, similar to how other children’s accounts on streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max work. Amazon failed to note exactly how many profiles can stream simultaneously, but The Verge has reached out for clarification.

Profiles are linked through Amazon’s wallet sharing tool. The feature allows customers to talk about their payment methods with another Amazon account which has set up children. (Here’s more info on how to do that.) Amazon Prime Video will automatically create linked accounts from the default profile to the others that exist in the household.

Similar to personalized profiles on other streaming services, Amazon’s user profiles will tailor to each individual’s interests. That means each profile should include separate guidelines, progress on seasons being watched, and a watchlist based on profile activity, based on Amazon. Unlike Netflix and Disney Plus, it doesn’t appear that Prime Video customers should be able to customize the design of their profile icons with images from shows and movies.

This is important to note: if you don’t want to share profiles, clients can disable the feature from the “manage your profiles” page. Once profile sharing is deterred, however, clients will not be in a position to turn the feature right back on. So be sure about disabling it before you do so.

Customers should be able to create and manage profiles with the Android and iOS versions of the Prime Video app, via the web, on 10th-generation or more Fire tablets, through the Prime Video app for Fire TELEVISION, and “select living room devices such as the PlayStation 4,” at launch, according to Amazon. The feature is rolling out globally but is going to do so in phases, so not all clients will see the user profile options straight away.