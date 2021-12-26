Amazon price gauging for COVID-19 tests: Some coronavirus test kits are listed for as high as $950
Amazon price gauging for COVID-19 tests: Some coronavirus test kits are listed for as high as $950

At-home COVID tests on Amazon are listed for as much as $950. The company said in March 2020 that they removed over half a million items from their marketplace for price gouging. Yahoo Finance’s Kelsey Barberio explains.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR