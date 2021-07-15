Amazon pledges to hire 100K U.S. vets & military spouses by 2024
Amazon pledges to hire 100K U.S. vets & military spouses by 2024

John Quintas, Amazon’s Director of Global Military Affairs joins the Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung to discuss Amazon’s push to hire over 100k U.S. veterans and military spouses by 2024.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR