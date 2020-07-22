Amazon-owned Whole Foods in Black Lives Matter legal claim

Image copyright

Workers at Whole Foods are suing the US supermarket for punishing them for wearing Black Lives Matter masks.

The federal lawsuit says the firm discriminated against black staff by selectively enforcing its dress code.

Whole Foods, owned by tech giant Amazon, forbids staff from wearing clothes with messages which are not company-related.

It denied firing a worker within the issue, but would not touch upon the legal action.

“While we cannot comment on pending litigation, it is critical to clarify that no Team Members have been terminated for wearing Black Lives Matter face masks or apparel,” the company said in a statement.

The lawsuit says more than 40 Whole Foods employees at locations around the world have been punished for wearing the Black Lives Matter masks, which became popular amid the outcry over George Floyd’s death as a result of police.

Staff wearing clothing with other messages, such as for example LGBTQ pins or sports team apparel, had not faced such discipline in days gone by, the lawsuit says.

‘Repeated violations

“Whole Foods’ selective enforcement of its dress code in disciplining employees who wear apparel expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement constitutes unlawful discrimination,” the lawsuit says.

The complaint asks the court to strike down Whole Foods’ policy and bar the business from taking further action or retaliating against the workers. It also seeks back-pay for workers sent home for wearing the masks,

The lawsuit was filed by 14 employees as a class action suit on behalf of all Whole Foods staff. One of the workers claims she was fired for organising mask wearing and leading protests against the company’s response.

In a statement, Whole Foods denied that claim, saying the employee, Savannah Kinzer, had been dismissed for “repeatedly violating our time and attendance policy by no longer working her assigned shifts, reporting late for work multiple times in the past nine days and choosing to leave all through her scheduled shifts.

“It is simply untrue that she was separated from the business for wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask. As an employer we must uphold our policies in an equitable and consistent manner. Savannah had full comprehension of our policies and was presented with a number of opportunities to comply,” the firm said.

‘Muzzled’

Shannon Liss-Riordan, the lawyer representing the workers, said the firm was “falsely attacking” Ms Kinzer.

“Their decision to retaliate against employees expressing support with this racial justice movement was bad enough, but their efforts to disparage a fantastic activist and leader are beyond the pale,” she said. “We look forward to making our argument in federal court.”

She told the BBC the workers who filed the suit were angry in part over apparent hypocrisy, after Amazon and Whole Foods expressed public support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“So many companies today are doing everything they could to profess how progressive they are… however when it actually comes to letting their employees express these same sentiments they get muzzled,” she said.

The lawsuit may be the latest clash involving Amazon and its workers.

The firm has faced repeated calls to do more to protect its supermarket and warehouse workers during the pandemic and been accused of retaliating against staff speaking out within the firm’s environmental policies and coronavirus protections.

Earlier in 2010, an engineer quit, citing firings as evidence of a “vein of toxicity running right through the company’s culture”.