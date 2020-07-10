Amazon orders employees to remove TikTok from phones ‘due to security risks’

Amazon asked employees to remove the most popular social video-sharing app TikTok from their mobile devices on Friday, as first reported by The New York Times.

“Due to security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email,” the company said in an email to employees Friday morning. “If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon email. At this time, using TikTok from your Amazon laptop browser is allowed.” The email was obtained and independently published by multiple reporters on Twitter.

TikTok was recently caught accessing user clipboard data when running in the backdrop, potentially exposing passwords or other painful and sensitive data. The behavior was revealed due to a new feature in iOS 14, and it’s unclear how long it turned out present in the app. TikTok has since removed the feature, nevertheless the privacy scare underscored long-standing privacy concerns over the app, which is owned by the China-based Bytedance.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that the Trump administration is “looking at” banning TikTok. It’s not entirely clear the way the administration could go about banning the app, and it has yet to act on Pompeo’s statement. Still, the confusion and recent glitches have thrown the TikTok community into a state of confusion worrying about perhaps the app will undoubtedly be removed in america.

Amazon and TikTok did not instantly respond to requests for comment from The Verge.

Developing…