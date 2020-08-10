Amazon may take over old JCPenneys and Sears to try and speed up deliveries

The business remains in talks with Simon Property Group (SPG), the biggest shopping mall owner in the United States, to transform previous or existing JCPenney (JCP) and Sears (SHLDQ) shops into circulation centers to provide plans, the Wall Street Journal reportedSunday Both retail chains have actually applied for personal bankruptcy (Sears has actually given that emerged from Chapter 11) and are closing numerous shops. Simon shopping centers have 63 JCPenney and 11 Sears shops, according to its newest public filing.
The offer might make good sense for both Amazon and Simon as the e-commerce landscape shifts and numerous traditional brick-and-mortar stores remain in collapse.
Amazon (AMZN) desires more area better to where consumers live as it develops out itsone-day delivery strategy Malls are usually situated better to highways and suburbs than massive storage facilities, which would permit Amazon to speed up shipping times to consumers.
Mall owners require cash-rich occupants to change their insolvent anchor shops. Although Amazon storage facilities will not be drawing in much foot traffic, they’ll assist to foot the bill.
“It is a win-win for both sides,” stated Chris Walton, a previous Target (TGT) executive and now CEO of the retail blog site OmniTalk “Simon gets an anchor tenant and Amazon gets a more localized fulfillment center. For Amazon, the deal would also give it ” a front row seat into establishing the shopping mall facilities for the future.”
It isn’t clear the number of shops are under factor to consider for Amazon, and it is possible that the 2 …