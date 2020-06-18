Amazon Launches Saudi Arabia Shopping Site Despite CEO’s Dispute With Kingdom

Amazon on Wednesday launched an internet site for shoppers in Saudi Arabia, showing its continued business interests there despite a public dispute between Riyadh and the company’s leader, Jeff Bezos.

The web site is a re-branding for Saudi customers of Souq.com, a Middle East ecommerce platform that Amazon acquired in 2017. Shoppers’ username and passwords with Souq will be automatically transferred to the newest address, amazon.sa, Amazon said on the website. The company similarly converted Souq’s internet site in the United Arab Emirates to a re-branded portal, amazon.ae, a year ago.

The news indicates a conflict involving Bezos and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has not derailed Amazon’s investment plans for the kingdom. In a press release, Amazon said it’s building an operations network that will span the country, and its own footprint already includes 14 warehouses, a workforce greater than 1,400 and a strategic delivery partnership with Saudi Post.

The publication of leaked text messages between Bezos and his girlfriend in early 2019 kicked off a dispute between your world’s richest man and Saudi Arabia. Bezos’ security chief a year ago said the kingdom was the source of the messages, and in January, United Nations experts said that they had information pointing to the “possible involvement” of Crown Prince Mohammed within an alleged plot to hack Bezos’ phone. Saudi Arabia called the suggestion “absurd.”

Bezos privately owns the Washington Post, which employed Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist and critic of the crown prince who was murdered in October 2018. The US Central Intelligence Agency believes Crown Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, sources previously told Reuters, whilst the crown prince last year denied the claim and said rogue operatives carried out the act.

The saga had fuelled speculation that Amazon would pull back from doing business in the united states.

