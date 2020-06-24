Amazon launches Counterfeit Crimes Unit to fight knockoffs on its store

Amazon has announced that it’s launching a new Counterfeit Crimes Unit as the latest effort by the online retailer to fight counterfeit products and services on its website. The new team is said to consist of “former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts,” who will work to proactively “go on the offensive” against counterfeiters, rather than just reacting by trying to identify and block bad listings.

According to Amazon, the brand new Counterfeit Crimes Unit is likely to make it easier for the organization to file civil lawsuits, aid brands in their own investigations, and work with police in fighting counterfeiters.

Counterfeit services and products are a big issue for the online retailer, especially from third-party sellers that decide to try to dupe customers in to buying fake knockoffs. Nike recently stopped selling direct products and services through Amazon, citing unlicensed and imposter sellers as a contributing factor. Even Amazon’s own products and brands aren’t immune.

The problem has gotten to the stage where the Trump administration recently placed five of Amazon’s foreign web sites on the White House’s annual “notorious markets” list. At enough time, Amazon claimed that it had been being targeted due to a “personal vendetta” that President Donald Trump has with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whose (separate) ownership of The Washington Post has led to a long-running feud involving the two.

To its credit, Amazon notes that it spent over $500 million in 2019 to fight fraud, abuse, and counterfeit products and services, with 8,000 employees working on those efforts. The company also reports blocking 2.5 million suspected bad actor accounts in 2019 before any sales could possibly be made and shutting down 6 billion suspected bad listings this past year.