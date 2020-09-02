Amazon is reportedly surveilling its Flex delivery drivers in private Facebook groups

Amazon is discreetly keeping an eye on private social networks groups utilized by Amazon Flex employees to discuss their working conditions. According to what seem main business files discovered online by Vice, the selling huge uses personnel to track and classify conversations in closed Facebook groups, public subreddits, and onTwitter Some posts are then “escalated” to internal Amazon groups and business management.

As Vice notes, these reports are apparently assembled mostly to determine and react to problems from Flex delivery drivers about things like bugs in the business’s app. But Amazon likewise seems keeping tabs on more delicate conversations. Those assembling the reports are advised to keep in mind the obvious belief of posts and to search for Flex workers sharing newspaper article where “Warehouse employees [are] complaining about the poor working condition” or that talk about “planning for any strike or protest against Amazon.”

Amazon has actually formerly fired employees who led strikes

Amazon is popular for utilizing aggressive techniques versus employees attempting to arrange or oppose. It’s fired employees who led strikes and even tweeted criticism of the business, and utilized heat maps to track pro-union sentiment throughout its Whole Food shops. Just today it published task listings for an …