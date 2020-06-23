Amazon is reportedly considering adding live TV to its Prime Video service 

Amazon could be planning to bolster its Prime Video service, which is mostly known for its on-demand video offerings, with live TV, according to a report from Protocol and publicly available job listings. Details are light by what the new live TV services might entail, though the efforts appear to be in their early stages.

One job listing says Amazon is looking for somebody who can “redefine how customers watch 24/7 linear broadcast TV content.” That person will also be tasked with “designing the end-to-end customer experience for how customers discover and watch Linear TV content.” (Linear TV is yet another way to describe live TV, like what you may possibly watch on a broadcast channel.) The Prime Video team is also apparently “building next gen linear catalog systems to provide best-in-class Linear TV experience to Prime Video customers,” says another job listing.

Amazon is “actively pursuing” licensing deals for live and linear programming, according to Protocol.

This wouldn’t be Amazon’s first foray in to live programming. Amazon has offered NFL Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video and Twitch for some years, and the two businesses will keep on their partnership thanks to an extension signed in April. And Amazon announced just a week ago that it could start streaming Premier League soccer on Twitch starting June 29th. But these recent job listings and Protocol’s report suggest that Amazon is looking to just take its live TV ambitions much further by offering some kind of 24/7 service.

Other businesses have tried offering live TV with varying examples of success. YouTube currently offers YouTube TV, which gives you access to many broadcast channels, for $49.99 per month. Hulu features a similar service that starts at $54.99 monthly. But both of those services have had to raise prices since launch — YouTube TV’s price most recently went up in April 2019, while Hulu’s last went up in December. And Sony turn off its live TV service PlayStation Vue in January after functioning it given that March 2015 in part due to the fact “the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected.”

Amazon has not answered to a new request for opinion.