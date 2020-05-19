Amazon is reopening its French warehouses after COVID-19 labor dispute

Amazon is reopening its six distribution facilities in France starting in the present day, according to a reporter from CNN. The firm shut down the warehouses in April attributable to a labor dispute with staff who alleged that the web retailer wasn’t doing sufficient to guard them from the continued COVID-19 pandemic. The six warehouses are set to “gradually reopen” beginning in the present day, based on an Amazon spokesperson talking to CNN.

Amazon closed all six of its French warehouses on April 15th after a French courtroom issued a ruling that threatened to nice the corporate €1 million per merchandise for transport out something aside from medical provides, hygiene merchandise, and meals objects.

The courtroom ruling got here after a grievance from French unions representing Amazon’s staff who argued that the warehouses had been too crowded and that Amazon wasn’t doing sufficient to guard them from the virus. Amazon argued that its operations had been “complex and varied” and that the “the risk was too high” to attempt to solely ship merchandise that met the courtroom ruling — therefore the whole shutdown for the previous month.

A press release posted by the CFDT Services union provides extra particulars on the settlement, which incorporates well being ensures, a voluntary return to work for staff, adjusted schedules to assist with distancing, and elevated pay of €2 per hour via the top of May.

Despite reopening in France, Amazon continues to battle with secure work situations for its staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, there have been seven recognized COVID-19 deaths of staff at Amazon warehouses. The firm is additionally being frustratingly opaque about what number of staff have truly been contaminated or died from the virus, with Amazon senior vice chairman of worldwide operations Dave Clark calling statistics on infections “not a particularly useful number.” Amazon has additionally fired a few of its staff who staged a walkout over security considerations, which led to a senior engineer and vice chairman resigning from the corporate in protest.