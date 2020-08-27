Amazon is opening a new grocery store filled with smart devices

The initially Amazon Fresh grocery store is set to open in a couple of weeks simply beyond Los Angeles in Woodland Hills,California
“Grocery is a very large consumer sector; by most measures, it’s $800 billion in the US,” Jeff Helbling, vice president of Amazon Fresh shops, informed CNNBusiness “And collectively, we’re relatively small in the space.”
Including Woodland Hills, Amazon verified it is opening 7 Amazon Fresh shops— 4 in California and 3 in Illinois– however has actually not revealed their opening dates. Some of them are online-only websites for the satisfaction of grocery shipment orders.
The 35,000-square-foot market in Woodland Hills includes departments comparable to what you would discover in your regional grocery store– produce, dry items, seafood and meat counters, along with ready foods. But the Amazon Fresh store, which bears the exact same name as Amazon’s grocery shipment company, is …