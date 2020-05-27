Amazon India to Offer Free COVID-19 Health Insurance to Sellers

Amazon India introduced that it’s offering free COVID-19 medical insurance to all its sellers within the nation. The insurance coverage will cowl COVID-19 hospitalisation and therapy in addition to ambulance help and ICU fees of up to Rs. 50,000 for one 12 months, the e-commerce large stated in a press assertion. The firm has partnered with insurance coverage firm Acko General Insurance to handle the coverage supply and dealing with of claims and reimbursements. The insurance coverage premium shall be absolutely funded by Amazon India.

This shall be accessible for Amazon sellers who had an lively product itemizing on the Amazon.in website between January 2019 and May 26, 2020. Amazon will present a seven-day enrolment window to let sellers enrol themselves by offering their particulars and KYC paperwork.

Sellers is not going to be required to take any medical exams for the registration of the insurance coverage. Only one individual shall be coated underneath the insurance coverage coverage, as per the phrases and situations determined by the corporate.

To declare COVID-19 associated hospitalisation and therapy bills, registered sellers will want to inform Acko, and a typical ready interval of 15 days shall be relevant in the beginning of the insurance coverage coverage.

“Good health is the foundation for our sellers to run their business and are rolling out a group health insurance benefit to help them cover for medical expenses in case of hospitalisation and treatment due to COVID-19,” stated Gopal Pillai, Vice President Seller Services, Amazon India, within the assertion.

“While we sincerely hope none of our sellers need to use this, we want to make sure they have a sense of security and one less thing to worry about and can focus on developing their business.”

Sellers can test the eligibility standards and different particulars relating to the insurance coverage by visiting the Amazon Seller Central.

