Amazon holding virtual jobs open house for positions at Stone Mountain fulfillment center | News

You can discover great deals of things online by checking out Amazon’s site– consisting of details about jobs with the online retail giant.
Amazon is working with storage facility employee for its brand-new fulfillment center near Stone Mountain in south Gwinnett, with incomes varying from $15 to $17.50 an hour at thecenter The merchant will host a virtual open house from 2 up until 3 p.m. on Friday to supply details for anybody who has an interest in working at the center.
“Benefits start day one for permanent associates,” Partnership Gwinnett authorities stated in a statement about theopen house “For entry-level positions, no interviews or resume needed.
“In addition, Amazon is hiring transitioning military members, veterans, reservists, National Guard members, military spouses and military dependents 18 years and older for hourly positions. Part-time and full-time roles are uniquely positioned to support you no matter where you might be in your career or military transition.”
Anyone thinking about enjoying the open house can check out https://chime.aws/ and key in conference ID 2213221631.