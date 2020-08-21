Amazon has tapped Dave Clark as chief of its retail business

Amazon comInc has tapped Dave Clark as chief of its retail business.

He will change Jeff Wilke, a long time lieutenant to creator andChief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos Wilke prepares to retire in the very first quarter of 2021, the business revealed in a securities filing.

Clark, a veteran Amazon executive, will run the Worldwide Consumer system, a group that includes most of what consumers understand of Amazon, consisting of the retail site and the growing logistics empire that stocks and provides products.

Clark signed up with Amazon out of business school the very same yearas Wilke He was called logistics chief in 2013, and his very first vacation shopping season was spoiled by weather condition disturbances and logistical traffic jams that assisted encourage Amazon to continue with a huge buildout of its capability to move its own products.

The business went from lots of storage facilities to hundreds, supported by long-haul trailers, 10s of thousands of Amazon- branded shipment vans and an air-cargo fleet– a logistics empire that is now amongst the biggest worldwide. Clark just recently included oversight of Amazon’s physical retail footprint, consisting of Whole Foods Market shops.

He has emerged as one of Amazon’s highest-profile executives, requiring to his Twitter to publish whimsical videos like shipment motorists dancing, or to protect the …

