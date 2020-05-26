Amazon gave TV stations coronavirus propaganda, and some aired it

Amazon has been efficiently feeding speaking factors, video footage, and different company messaging to native tv information stations forward of its annual shareholder assembly on Wednesday. The footage and script are designed to color Amazon in a constructive gentle as it faces a torrent of unhealthy media protection and criticism from activists and politicians over its dealing with of office issues of safety throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

As Zach Rael, an anchor for ABC affiliate KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City, pointed out on Twitter earlier this morning, Amazon’s public relations crew has been emailing TV stations across the nation with ready scripts and b-roll packages that promote the corporate’s security precautions and different measures to fight COVID-19 amongst its warehouse workforce.

So far, eight Amazon workers have died of the virus, in keeping with media reviews, and numerous others have been contaminated. Yet, Amazon has come beneath hearth for refusing to reveal concrete numbers round COVID-19 infections, cracking down on employee protests in opposition to security situations and failing to tell some employees when their colleagues have grow to be sick.

Just acquired an electronic mail from Amazon’s PR crew with a pre-edited information story and script to run in our reveals. They are promoting this as giving our viewers an “inside look” on the firm’s response to COVID-19. No. Let us go inside a achievement facilities with our personal cameras… pic.twitter.com/7mDk2xmf4O — Zach Rael (@KOCOZach) May 24, 2020

These PR methods have been deployed by companies for many years, however a disturbing video put together by local news-focused outlet Courier Newsroom demonstrates how efficient Amazon’s strategy is and why so many corporations use related methods to seed narratives to information media. The video showcases 11 information stations operating components of Amazon’s script verbatim, with the phrases spoken by native information anchors and with none acknowledgment that they have been written by Amazon spokesperson Todd Walker, a former broadcast journalist who additionally carried out the on-site interviews.

“Only one station, Toledo ABC affiliate WTVG, acknowledged that Walker was an Amazon employee, not a news reporter, and that the content had come from Amazon,” Courier reviews. When reached for remark, Wes Armstead, the information director for Bluefield, West Virginia NBC affiliate WVVA, instructed Courier, “I was not aware the package was provided by Amazon,” including, “We’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Courier says Amazon has denied any wrongdoing, as a substitute pointing to the publicly available press release it issued on May 23rd via Business Wire containing the script textual content and b-roll footage it supplied to media retailers.

In a press release, Amazon mentioned the bundle was designed to assist information media that can’t shoot on location throughout the pandemic. “We welcome reporters into our buildings and it’s misleading to suggest otherwise. This type of video was created to share an inside look into the health and safety measures we’ve rolled out in our buildings and was intended for reporters who for a variety of reasons weren’t able to come tour one of our sites themselves,” an organization spokesperson tells The Verge.

Amazon additionally says the video provided to the information stations was not promotional in nature and nobody concerned in it was paid to take part.

Update May 26th, 6:12PM ET: Updated to incorporate a press release from Amazon.