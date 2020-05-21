Amazon Food Delivery Service Launched in India, Rollout Begins in Bengaluru

Amazon Food has debuted in India as Amazon’s reply to Swiggy and Zomato. The new meals supply service by the US e-commerce big has initially been began in Bengaluru to permit clients order ready meals from native eating places and cloud kitchens. Amazon has constructed its proprietary hygiene certification bar, which is essential as individuals are avoiding meals deliveries to a big extent as a result of rising coronavirus outbreak in the nation. The firm has additionally claimed that it’s “adhering to the highest standards of safety” to persuade individuals to make use of its platform even through the pandemic.

An Amazon spokesperson stated in a press release that the corporate has began its meals supply service on the premise of buyer suggestions. The new service can be aimed to assist native companies, particularly eating places which might be dealing with hardships as a result of nationwide lockdown that has restricted eating places from serving meals at their places.

“We are launching Amazon Food in select Bengaluru pin codes allowing customers to order from handpicked local restaurants and cloud kitchens that pass our high hygiene certification bar,” the spokesperson stated in a press release emailed to Gadgets 360. “We are adhering to the highest standards of safety to ensure our customers remain safe while having a delightful experience.”

Amazon is but to supply readability on the supported pin codes and its standards to pick out eating places and cloud kitchens.

A report again in February talked about that Amazon was planning to launch its meals supply service in the nation. Some sources conversant in the event informed Gadgets 360 that there was some delay as a result of lockdown that the federal government imposed in March to restrict the coronavirus outbreak.

Eligible clients have began getting the devoted Amazon Food retailer on their current Amazon app to order meals on-line. The expertise is in line with what’s there on Swiggy and Zomato.

Tougher time for Swiggy and Zomato?

Amazon’s entrance in the meals supply area in India will make the competitors harder for Swiggy and Zomato. The two firms have been settling right into a duopoly after the exit of Uber Eats in January, when Zomato acquired Uber’s meals supply enterprise in the nation. But each Swiggy and Zomato just lately laid off a few of their current workers to beat the income loss they confronted as a result of COVID-19 state of affairs. With deep pocketed competitors like Amazon coming into the area, the problem will solely enhance for the homegrown supply leaders.

