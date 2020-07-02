Amazon fires at 13-year high in June

Image copyright

Fires raged throughout the Amazon in 2019 – as pictured – causing an outcry across the world





Fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest rose by almost 20% in June – a 13-year high for the month, in accordance with government data.

With this kind of increase at the start of the dry season, there are concerns that this year’s fires could surpass 2019’s disastrous blazes.

Activists say the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the situation.

They believe arson will probably be even less monitored while authorities are stretched.

Many forest fires in the united states are started deliberately by illegal loggers and farmers wanting to quickly clear ground.

Brazil gets the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll, following the US, and there are also concerns that increased smoke might have a damaging effect on the breathing of virus patients.

In June, the country’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) recorded 2,248 fires using satellite imagery, rather than 1,880 fires in June 2019.

The burning usually increases throughout July, August and September.

“We cannot allow the 2019 situation to repeat itself,” Mauricio Voivodic, executive director of the World Wildlife Fund NGO in Brazil, told the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper, accusing the government of inaction.

Last year’s fires peaked in August, with 30,901 – threefold the number for the same period the previous year.

the BBC's Will Grant flew over the Amazon fires in August

The 2019 fires led to protests domestically and internationally, with threats of financial penalties from foreign governments, and broad condemnation of President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policies.

The president has been criticised for slashing the Ministry of the Environment’s funding, and encouraging business over conservation.

BBC analysis in 2019 showed a sharp drop in fines for environmental violations throughout his administration had coincided with the increase in fires.

However, the president has consistently rejected criticism from abroad. “Certain countries, instead of helping … behaved in a disrespectful manner and with a colonialist spirit,” that he said in September, rejecting the “misconception” that the Amazon could be the lungs of the world.

The Amazon – which spans multiple South American countries but is 60% in Brazil – is a vital carbon store that decreases the pace of worldwide warming.

Coronavirus ‘could get rid of Brazil’s native people’

It houses about three million species of plants and animals, in addition to some one million indigenous people.

The Brazilian army has been called in to conduct coronavirus testing in the Amazon, amid fears that indigenous populations could be decimated





Last year, the BBC reported how an area of Amazon rainforest roughly how big a football pitch is currently being lost every single minute, according to satellite data.

Scientists say maybe it’s close to “the tipping point”, when its nature completely changes.

This will happen when total deforestation reaches between 20% and 25% – which could be in another 20 or 30 years.