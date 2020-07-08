Amazon Fire TV Live adds virtual pay TV options from Sling, YouTube, and Hulu

Amazon’s Fire TV platform is expanding its live TV integration to add several key new services: YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu’s live TV offering. The new services join previously available services, including Pluto TV and Prime Video Channels.

As area of the new integration, live content from each provider can look in Fire TV’s live discovery features. That includes the Live tab, On Now rows, and Channel Guide. Amazon has already offered Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu’s live TV service on Fire TV hardware through existing apps — what’s new listed here is their inclusion in the “live TV” tab. Sling TV’s integration in to Fire TV’s live discovery features actually began rolling out earlier in the day this year, YouTube TV begins tomorrow, and Hulu’s integration will occur over the next few weeks.

Being more deeply incorporated into Fire TV is a big deal; Amazon controls not exactly 20 % of the share of viewing time, according to data from analytical firm Conviva. That’s 2nd only to Roku. Making it easier for customers to get into different virtual TV services through Amazon Fire TV’s Live integration might generate more clients for Hulu, YouTube, and Sling.

For Amazon, being able to provide live integrations also means keeping customers inside its ecosystem instead of in those company’s separate apps. Amazon states that the Live Tab is the 2nd most-visited area of the Fire TV app following the home screen. The total time spent by people watching live TV via live-streaming apps on Fire TV has more than doubled since the live TV discovery integration launch, the company noted.

“We believe the future of connected TV is one that brings live content forward, simplifies the streaming and OTT landscape, and enables customers to discover the programs they want to watch with ease,” Sandeep Gupta, vice president of Fire TV, said in a statement.