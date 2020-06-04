Amazon failed to protect workers from coronavirus infection, new lawsuit claims

The legal action arrives after protests near Amazon’s Staten Island, N.Y.

facility, where one worker was fired. That employee claimed he was dismissed becuase he spoke out in regards to the company’s response to COVID-19, but Amazon claimed that he was disobeying the company’s quarantine protocols across the pandemic.

One of the three workers in the lawsuit said these were infected with coronavirus “from workers who were explicitly or implicitly encouraged to continue attending work and prevented from adequately washing their hands or sanitizing their workstations,” according to the lawsuit.

The three workers and their families are reportedluy seeking a range of changes, including an even more transparent policy around taking leave and sick time, as well as better contact tracing for infected workers and back purchase quarantine leave.

The complaint alleges that the retail giant allowed workers to keep on the job even with being touching infected individuals.

Amazon, which was praised early on in the pandemic for hiring 175,000 new employees to handle surging demand, says it has made many changes to improve health and safety at its facilities.

Fox News contacted Amazon for comment on the lawsuit and was given the next statement from Deborah Bass, a spokesperson for the tech giant:

“We are saddened by the tragic impact COVID-19 has had on communities around the world, including on some Amazon team members and their relatives and buddies. From early March to May 1, we offered our employees unlimited time away from work, and since May 1 we’ve offered leave for those most vulnerable or who need to look after children or family members.

“We also invested $4 billion from April to June on COVID-related initiatives,” the statement continued, “including over $800 million in the initial half of in 2010 on safety precautions like temperature checks, masks, gloves, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, extended pay and benefits options, testing, and much more. This includes two weeks paid leave for just about any COVID diagnosis or quarantine, and launching a $25 million fund to support our partners and contractors.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there were a lot more than 1.8 million infections and at the least 107,685 deaths in the U.S. from coronavirus.